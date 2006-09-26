Efore appoints new head of Estonian ops

Hannu Lehtomäki (51) has been appointed as General Manager and Vice President, Operations and Supply Center of Efore AS, Finland based EMS-provider Efore Group's subsidiary in Estonia with effect from October 1, 2006.

He will be responsible for the manufacturing operations in Estonia. Ritva Turunen, who has previously been in charge of that area, will leave the company to take on new challenges.



Hannu Lehtomäki has previously held a position in Foxconn-group acting as the Managing Director in Pecs plant, Hungary. He will report to Panu Kaila, Vice President, Operations and Sourcing of Efore Group.