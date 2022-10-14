© ebm papst

The 12-hectare land, on which the new plant will be built in Telford, Tennessee, was acquired already three years ago. The building is to be 16,000 square metre in size and from summer next year, 120 employees will work here – and not only on fan production but on motor production also.

"With the expanded facilities and capacities, we can guarantee our customers even faster delivery times. As an innovation leader, especially for energy-efficient fan solutions, the new production plant is also our response to market growth in North America. The new plant complements the existing production site in Johnson City and the US headquarters in Farmington, CT. At the same time, the land also offers opportunities for further growth,” says Mark Shiring, Managing Director of ebm‑papst USA, in a press release.

With the expansion of the company's activities in Johnson City, ebm-papst is advancing its "local for local" strategy. With this strategy, the group has been pursuing strong independence from its locations in China and the USA for years. The goal is to be able to serve local customers more effectively and to become "less dependent on political influences," the company states in the press release.