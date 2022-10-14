© Syntronic

The Acquisition extends Syntronic's rapid prototyping and manufacturing capability to its core offering in the North America geography. LDS has been providing turnkey manufacturing and rapid prototyping services to Tier 1 companies for over 13 years.

“We are extremely excited to bring LDS into the Syntronic family. LDS has been a leading provider of manufacturing services in North America. They bring exceptional capability and expertise and furthermore a culture that aligns impeccably with the Syntronic way of working,” says Björn Jansson, President & CEO Syntronic Group, in a press release.

With the addition, Syntronic now sports two facilities in Sweden and adds a third site in Ottawa, Canada.

Today, Syntronic has three design sites in Canada located in Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal along with Santa Clara in the United States. The expansion enables full turnkey product services in North America, complementing the leading design capability that Syntronic has in the region already.

For LDS, the acquisition instantly adds design capability, which is the right next step for its customers. The acquisition will also promote the growth of its manufacturing business.

“Together, Syntronic and LDS will be able to bring even more value to all our customers. We will be able to help customers design products not only to meet performance but also to meet manufacturability and sustainability,” says Jim Burke, CEO Lloyd Douglas Solutions, in the press release.

The acquisition will operate as Syntronic Production Services Canada Inc. This milestone is a leap forward that grows the Syntronic footprint in Canada to over 550 people.

Syntronic expects to continue its growth in both design services and manufacturing services, working closely with the leadership team at LDS.