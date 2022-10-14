© NCAB

The company has set a high goal for itself, targeting to reach SEK 8 billion (EUR 726.6 million) in sales by 2026 – last year the company recorded SEK 3.2 billion (EUR 290.6 million) in sales.

In an update from the company CEO Peter Kruk says that with the target set, the company is investing in its sales capabilities and ability to onboard new acquisitions. A part of this will involve changes to NCAB's group management.

“Michael Larsson, currently VP of Sales for the Group will step into a new role as Global Sales Director focusing specifically on developing the sales concept and training the organization. The aim is to further increase our ability to provide value to our customers and notably increase our capability to onboard acquired companies in our sales concept,” says Peter Kruk in the update.

Howard Goff, currently VP for Europe, will take over as VP Sales, leveraging his experience of managing a sales company as well as a regional segment to further accelerate our focus on growth and profitability in all regions. At the same time, Benjamin Klingenberg will take over the responsibility for Segment Europe. Benjamin has played an active role in developing the German business by growing profitably organically as well as playing an active role in making acquisitions.

These changes imply that Michael Larsson will leave the Group Management, as Howard Goff takes over his former position, and that Benjamin Klingenberg will join the Group Management as a new member by the first of November.