A rapidly expanding customer base with numerous high-tech projects has prompted ESCATEC, to set up the facility – which will enable the group to boost its design and development (D&D) services.

The company says in an update that the new workspace will house a team of 22 professionals and is located just 200 meters from the existing Swiss production site.

ESCATEC has been in expansion mode over the past several years with the group making major investments to acquire the latest technologies and capabilities, as well as significantly expanding its international production and design footprint via acquisition and partnerships, which Evertiq has previously reported on.

The company had a very successful year in 2021 and is anticipating a repeat performance again this year, with its sights firmly on USD 450 million in revenue.