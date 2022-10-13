Zollner to expand manufacturing in Tunisia
German EMS provider Zollner Elektronik says that it is opening an additional site on the east coast of Tunisia.
The first step is to start production in Enfidha at start beginning of 2023 in a building leased for that very purpose. Activities surrounding the new construction of the company's own plant are running simultaneously, the company states in a press release.
Production at the temporarily leased facility will start at the beginning of 2023. The site will offer Zollner 2,500 square metres of production space and the company says that it will have a workforce of around 100 employees.
At the same time, the company is starting preparatory activities to realise its own manufacturing facility. Zollner says in the press release that approximately 10,000 square metres of production space will be created in the first step. Zollner currently expects to complete this step in 2024.
“Our investment in the Enfidha location is a strategic expansion to our Best-Cost-Country option for the European market. With our two-stage implementation, we are achieving a quick start to production and with that a short-term solution for growing together with our customers. The long-term investment made into a total building area of close to 25 acres provides room for future, necessary expansions in order to be able to offer competitive solutions for our customers, also in the long-term.” says Martin Eisenhart, Senior Vice President of the Electronics Business Division at Zollner Electronics AG, in the press release.