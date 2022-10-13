© Zollner

The first step is to start production in Enfidha at start beginning of 2023 in a building leased for that very purpose. Activities surrounding the new construction of the company's own plant are running simultaneously, the company states in a press release.

Production at the temporarily leased facility will start at the beginning of 2023. The site will offer Zollner 2,500 square metres of production space and the company says that it will have a workforce of around 100 employees.

At the same time, the company is starting preparatory activities to realise its own manufacturing facility. Zollner says in the press release that approximately 10,000 square metres of production space will be created in the first step. Zollner currently expects to complete this step in 2024.