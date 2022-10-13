Electronics Production | October 13, 2022
Potential bad debt affects NOTE’s profits in the third quarter
EMS provider NOTE says that one of its customers in the UK – a customer active in electric vehicle charging – has applied for administration.
Due to this, NOTE is preparing for a "customer loss" and is reading itself to take a cost of SEK 30 million (EUR 2.7 million) for the entire risk exposure that NOTE has towards the company.
The company states in a short update that this will not affect NOTE’s underlying operations and that the company expects continued high growth for the second half of the year.