Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Electronics Production | October 13, 2022

Potential bad debt affects NOTE’s profits in the third quarter

EMS provider NOTE says that one of its customers in the UK – a customer active in electric vehicle charging – has applied for administration.

Due to this, NOTE is preparing for a "customer loss" and is reading itself to take a cost of SEK 30 million (EUR 2.7 million) for the entire risk exposure that NOTE has towards the company.

The company states in a short update that this will not affect NOTE’s underlying operations and that the company expects continued high growth for the second half of the year. 

Ad
Ad
October 10 2022 10:45 am V20.8.47-1
Ad
Ad