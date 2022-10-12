© HansaMatrix

The company explains the increase in revenue by strong demand in both industrial and internet of things sectors, as well as by launching manufacturing for recently acquired customers.

Macroeconomic factors – general inflation and significant energy cost increase, mostly related to electricity expense, have influenced profitability. However, the company says that it has carried out manufacturing services re-pricing for its customers, which will be gradually reflected in its revenues starting with September, 2022 up to January 2023.

HansaMatrix says in the press release that increasing component prices and long lead-times are still influencing its business growth and volumes due.

Alas, the company also states that it is seeing the first signs of constraint easing in the supply chain of semiconductors. Although, this does not yet translate into any significant shortening of the lead times.