On October 11, 2022, the first sod was broken for the Micropower's new headquarters. The new facility will include both a development center and a new production facility and the company targets to put everything into operation in 2024.

The company states in a press release that the new 25,000 square meter headquarters will include a production unit for battery chargers and modular lithium batteries, as well as a new innovation center for power electronics.

This investment will increase Micropower's production capacity for both batteries and battery chargers. The company states that it also enables further investments in technology development to meet the industry's needs and requirements.