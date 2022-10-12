Micropower breaks ground on new facility in Växjö
The Swedish developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries and battery chargers for the industry has officially broken ground on its new flagship facility in in Växjö in southern Sweden.
On October 11, 2022, the first sod was broken for the Micropower's new headquarters. The new facility will include both a development center and a new production facility and the company targets to put everything into operation in 2024.
The company states in a press release that the new 25,000 square meter headquarters will include a production unit for battery chargers and modular lithium batteries, as well as a new innovation center for power electronics.
This investment will increase Micropower's production capacity for both batteries and battery chargers. The company states that it also enables further investments in technology development to meet the industry's needs and requirements.
"This is truly the factory of the future - green, smart products are produced and it is done in a factory environment that is clean, quiet and with a high degree of automation," says Torbjörn Gustafsson, CEO Micropower Group, in the press release.