According to data accumulated by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), as of 2021, 62,500 individuals work within the industry, manufacturing everything from computers to other electronic and optical products.

In 2021, 3.36 million digital machines, 280,000 telephone, 4.29 million radio receivers and 16.71 million TV sets were produced by the Polish electronics industry.

The report continues to state that there are currently 150 companies, with a workforce of more than 49+ employees, operating within the industry.

The export value from the electronics industry increased 13.4% YoY in 2021 and reached PLN 98.41 billion.

The industry has come a long way since it started to develop in the country back in the 1930s. Back then it was lighting equipment and electronic transmitting and microwave lamps that was the main product groups. In the 1990s, with the fall of communism, the industry became a focal point of interest for many foreign companies – which have since become permanent fixtures on the Polish market.

Today, the Polish industry contains everything from EMS providers, PCB manufacturers, component distributors, equipment manufacturers and distributors and high-tech engineering firms. Poland is also making waves within the growing battery ecosystem in Europe – and adjacent markets.

According to the Obserwator, citing data from Polish Economic Institute (PIE), Poland is the largest in European supplier of lithium-ion automotive batteries or their components – and the fifth-largest globally. In 2021, Polish exports of lithium-ion batteries accounted for over 2% of all exports from the country – amounting to over EUR 6.5 billion.

