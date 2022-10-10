© ONE

The Michigan-based energy storage technology startup, is showing off its new battery cell manufacturing plant, called ONE Circle, in Van Buren Township, Michigan. The recently constructed facility is expected to create 2,112 new jobs when operating at its full annual capacity of 20 GWh by the end of 2027 – equivalent to 200,000 electric vehicle battery packs annually.

“ONE is thrilled to select Michigan for our first cell factory, due to the state’s unique combination of battery talent, proximity to material supply and access to low-cost energy,” says Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE, in a press release.

ONE says it conducted a competitive site selection process, evaluating 12 states and a Canadian province, but ultimately selected Michigan. ONE will take possession of the newly constructed facility in January 2023 and start upgrades and equipment installation.