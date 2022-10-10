© Celltech

Industrial electrification is an essential part of the green transition and the company says that Tampere is an excellent location for its development. Since 2014, Celltech Solutions Oy has been preparing to open a battery systems factory by recruiting experts, securing supply chains and designing battery systems.

“Today we step into the future with Celltech, Addtech, Finland, and maybe to a small extent even the whole world”, said Niklas Stenberg, CEO and President of Addtech AB, in a press release. “It is no coincidence that we are opening a factory in Tampere. There are global customers here, a good partner network and a high-class technical university, thanks to which the locality has a skilled workforce and other cooperation opportunities.”

Series production will start at the beginning of 2023.

Celltech Solutions Oy’s battery systems will be seen in – for example – the mining, port, forest machine and robot industries. One of the first customers is construction machinery manufacturer Dynapac AB, whose electrified street rollers will use battery systems supplied by Celltech Solutions.