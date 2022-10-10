© Hanza

Evertiq reached out to Hanza CEO, Erik Stenfors, for more information on the matter. In an emailed statement to Evertiq, the CEO says that the company added 4,000 square metres in China during this latest expansion, 1,000 in the Czech Republic and 1,000 in Poland.

How will these additional square meters be used more specifically?

“In China they will be used for existing operations and circuit board assembly, and in the Czech Republic and Poland to expand existing operations due to increased volumes from customers. We have also received requests from several new customers, so the new premises are a response to this demand,” Erik Stenfors explains.

This latest expansion will not only result in additional capacity for the manufacturer but also additional employees. Erik Stenfors tells Evertiq that “in China there will definitely be jobs as we are adding a new technology offering. In Central Europe, there will be more in the long run.”