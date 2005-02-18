MYDATA launches My-Series extended

“We call it the ‘Extended’ because it does just that – it extends the flexibility of our popular all-in-one platform,” says Brian Duffey, President of MYDATA North America.

The new extended model offers the user handling of a greater variety of components and board sizes at high speed. The top innovation of the new machine is the mounthead HYDRA ER (Extended Range) wich can manage handling a wide range of component sizes.