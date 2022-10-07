© Hitachi Energry

The original facility was built back in 1962 and has been modernised and expanded over time. Now, it spreads across 74,000 square meters producing high-voltage components for gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), generator-circuit breakers (GCB), local control cubicles (LCC), and metal-enclosed capacitor banks (MECB).

"Our Sevlievo facility is part of Hitachi Energy’s extensive global high-voltage product network,” says Andrea Brognara, Factory Manager of Sevlievo unit, in a press release. “We are delivering products that are helping to enhance the safety, reliability and efficiency of power grids while minimizing environmental impact.”

The company has been present in Bulgaria for 30 years with manufacturing presence in Sevlievo and Sales and Marketing, Project Management and R&D Center in Sofia.