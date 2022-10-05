© Pixabay

From spring 2026, the obligation will expand to include laptops. The new law is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.

In a press release, the Parliament explains that regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

As wireless charging becomes more prevalent, the European Commission will have to harmonise interoperability requirements by the end of 2024, to avoid having a negative impact on consumers and the environment. This will also get rid of the so-called technological “lock-in” effect, whereby a consumer becomes dependent on a single manufacturer.

These new obligations are aimed at reducing e-waste but also to encourage more re-use of chargers – something that the EU means will help consumers save up to EUR 250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Disposed of and unused chargers account for about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually in the EU, the press release continues.