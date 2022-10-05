© Hanza

"It’s fantastic to see a customer, in a very exciting segment, grow so quickly together with us. It shows the strength of our flexible manufacturing concept, which enables us to quickly follow volume increases," says Veronica Svensson, Sales Director Scandinavia at Hanza, in a press release.

The customer operates, according to Hanza, in a "highly interesting segment", developing a new standard for access to computers, mobile devices, servers, and Internet accounts, which means that they have high demands on security.

"Information security is an area that is getting more and more important for product owning companies. Our ability to also meet high security demands is an additional benefit for our customer," says Veronica Svensson, in the press release.

The initial manufacturing agreement with the customer was signed less than a year ago and deliveries started in April this year.