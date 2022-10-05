© Pixabay

Founded in 1985, Connectronics designs and manufactures high performance RF and Microwave connectors and adapters for the Aerospace, Telecom, Military, Test and Measurement and Medical applications, a press release reads.

The company offers coaxial connectors and adapters, including standard, custom, and ‘hard-to-find’ components.

“I am excited to welcome the Connectronics team to the Qnnect family,” said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect, in the press release. “The company has established a very strong reputation for high-quality and highly reliable RF connectors. With more than 35 years of RF connector design and application experience, Connectronics is a perfect extension to Qnnect’s growing portfolio of interconnect products.”