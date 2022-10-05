Qnnect acquires Connectronics
Qnnect has announced the acquisition of Connectronics, Inc., a manufacturer of RF connectors. Qnnect now brings together Connectronics with Meritec, Joy Signal Technology, and Custom Interconnects.
Founded in 1985, Connectronics designs and manufactures high performance RF and Microwave connectors and adapters for the Aerospace, Telecom, Military, Test and Measurement and Medical applications, a press release reads.
The company offers coaxial connectors and adapters, including standard, custom, and ‘hard-to-find’ components.
“I am excited to welcome the Connectronics team to the Qnnect family,” said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect, in the press release. “The company has established a very strong reputation for high-quality and highly reliable RF connectors. With more than 35 years of RF connector design and application experience, Connectronics is a perfect extension to Qnnect’s growing portfolio of interconnect products.”
We are thrilled to be joining Qnnect and we look forward to working together to help our customers solve their most challenging connectivity needs, added Enrique Morales, CEO of Connectronics, in the press release.