Electronics Production | September 26, 2006
REC secures big contract with Sharp
REC has entered into a long-term agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the supply of multicrystalline silicon wafers to Sharp, the world's no. 1 solar cell and module manufacturer. Under the agreement, REC will deliver wafers to Sharp worth approx. NOK 3.1 billion over the next 6 years.
REC's subsidiary REC ScanWafer, which is the world's largest manufacturer of multicrystalline silicon wafers for solar cell production, has signed a long-term agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the supply of wafers to Sharp. The agreement, which is structured as a take-or-pay contract, has a value of approx. NOK 3.1 billion.
Sumitomo Corporation, with whom REC has had a long standing business relationship in polysilicon and monocrystalline wafers, will act as REC's commercial representative towards Sharp.
'This significant sales agreement is further evidence of REC's strong commitment to growth and we look forward to working together with Sharp to that end. We are also pleased to extend our cooperation with Sumitomo Corporation into multicrystalline wafers', says Erik Thorsen, President and CEO of REC ASA.
Sharp is the world's leading manufacturer of solar cells and modules. According to Photon International, Sharp's solar cell production reached 428 MW in 2005, equivalent to a market share of 24%. This was more than 2.5 times the size of the second largest cell manufacturer. Sharp has solar cell and module manufacturing facilities in Japan and solar module manufacturing facilities in the UK and the US.
'As the leading manufacturer of multicrystalline silicon wafers we are very proud to be associated with the world's unrivaled no.1 in solar cell manufacturing. We are convinced that our cooperation with Sharp will stimulate product development and further improve our competitive position', says John Andersen, Jr., Executive Vice President Wafers of REC ASA.
Including ongoing expansion projects, REC will double its current wafer production capacity to approx. 600 MW. As additional polysilicon becomes available from the expansion projects in REC Silicon, the contract portfolio of REC now forms the basis for further wafer expansion projects going forward.
