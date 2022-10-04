© SIA

“Global semiconductor sales growth has stalled in recent months, and month-to-month sales decreased in August by the largest percentage since February 2019,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in the report. “Sales into Europe paced all regional markets, while sales into China saw the sharpest declines.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Europe (1.5%), but decreased in Japan (-1.4%), the Americas (-2.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-4.3%), and China (-4.9%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (14.9%), the Americas (11.5%), Japan (7.8%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.9%) and China (-10.0%).