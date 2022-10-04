© Nvidia

Nvidia is, according to reports from Reuters and Bloomberg, giving its employees in Russia the option of continuing their jobs in other countries.

The company states in an email that it had continued to maintain its office in Russia to support its employees and their families. With recent developments, however, Nvidia states it can "no longer operate effectively there".

U.S. chipmaker Intel suspend its operations in Russia back in April, following the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.