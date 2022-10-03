© HANZA Holding AB

During September, EMS provider HANZA opened new factory premises in Poland, the Czech Republic and China. In total, roughly 6,000 square meters of factory space has been added.

"The expansion is a direct result of a continued high order intake for HANZA," says CEO Erik Stenfors in a short update from the company.

The company continues to say that the factories in Central Europe meet the demand from Germany and Scandinavia – while the factory in China means that the company can expand its offering to customers who have manufacturing in China – for China.