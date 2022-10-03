© Hager Group

The 20,000 square metre facility will be developed by Panattoni. The company is investing approximately EUR 50 million in the new factory, which will produce circuit breakers and electrical safety devices. Once completed, the new plant will employ 1,000 people, a press release from Panattoni reads.

The new manufacturing facility in Bieruń will allow the company to increase its production capacity and further develop its product portfolio. The total area of the new production plant will exceed more than 21,000 square meters – out of which 16,000 will be used for storage and production purposes.

"fter comprehensive preparations, we have started the process of building Hager Group’s new production plant in Poland last month. The construction of the new plant in Bieruń is an important point in the development of the Hager Group's operations in Poland. Thanks to this investment, we will extended our offer and increase market competitiveness. The new factory will also strengthen our relationship with the region in which we operate" says Daniel Hager, CEO of the Group, in the press release.

The facility is being built in the BTO (Built To Own) formula and will be commissioned around the middle of 2023. his is not Panattoni's first project for the Hager Group – the companies have been cooperating with each other for seven years. In 2015, the developer built the Hager production plant in Sosnowiec, where the company expanded by over 100% four years later.

The new production plant will be built just 10 kilometers from the Hager Group factory in Tychy.