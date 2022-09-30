© abb

Hitachi has exercised its call option that was agreed between the parties in December 2018. The call option’s exercise value is USD 1.679 billion. The companies have agreed to settle the remaining obligations relating to the original transaction, and ABB will continue to provide transition services to Hitachi Energy for them to fully separate from ABB’s systems.

ABB says that it does not expect to record any significant gain or loss as a result of the sale. However, ABB does expect a net positive cash inflow of approximately USD 1.425 billion upon closing of the sale.