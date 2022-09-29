© Ilfa

With the planned new investment, ILFA GmbH says that it will triple its production capacity in the lamination area. At a cost of more than EUR 1.3 million, the laminating centre will be the company's largest single investment to date.

However, this new investment project is part of ILFA’s modernisation offensive for which the total investments reach the higher double-digit million range. In addition to increased automation, numerous new acquisitions are currently being made in the areas of OFT (surface technology) and FLT (photo and lacquer technology). These include a new DES line, solder resist developers, micro etching and a new plasma system, the company states in a press release.

“On the one hand, we want to grow technologically, but on the other hand, we also want to significantly expand our production capacities. In this way, we will consolidate our position in the market and further establish ourselves in the field of rigid-flex printed circuit boards, RF and power technology as well as in the process-safe processing of the finest structures. We are pleased to have gained LAUFFER as a partner who will support us with its many years of expertise,” says ILFA's Managing Director Thomas Michels in the press release.

The projected RMV 125/6 LAUFFER lamination centre is projected to enable energy saving effects of up to 30% for the company – depending on the operating mode of the entire system.