© USI

Located in Nangang Industrial Park, Nantou County, the land area of NK2 is approximately 13,540 square meters, and its shop floor is about 11,350 square meters.

The company states in an update that the factory will provide services for industrial handheld devices, port replicators and wireless terminals and will start operation in Q4 2022. An estimated 500 new jobs will be created in the plant.

