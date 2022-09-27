© Contac Solutions

The company's new factory manager, Boris Hleba, brings with him extensive experience in production including many years in the cable harness industry.

“We look forward to welcoming more customers to Contac. With production in Sweden, China, and now in southern Europe, we believe we have a very good platform to serve customers in a broad range of industries regardless of their location and requirements.” says CEO Anders Carlsson, in a press release.

The company says that new Romanian site will complement its existing sites and allows Contac to work closer with its European customers.

“Products with high content of material produced in Europe, is better suited to be assembled in Europe. We are therefore very happy to have this site up and running.” Anders Carlsson concludes.

Evertiq has reached out to the company for further information.