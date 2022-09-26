PCB year-to-date bookings in August were down 7.7% compared to last year. Bookings in August increased 12.7% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.98.

“The PCB sector's book-to-bill ratio remains unchanged this month, but the underlying data suggests some marginal improvements,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Shipment strength improved notably this month, consistent with easing supply chain constraints. Order flow was less negative this month, suggesting a small uptick in demand compared to earlier this year.”