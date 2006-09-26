Epcos closes double-layer capacitor business

EPCOS has taken another step to improve its earnings. The decision has now been taken to discontinue the company's business activities in the field of double-layer capacitors by March 31, 2007, at the latest.

EPCOS is thus taking a step that has been publicly discussed as an option on several occasions in the past few months.



"Terminating our UltraCap® activities will improve earnings in our Capacitors and Inductors business segment by about EUR 4 million per year," says EPCOS President and CEO Gerhard Pegam. "For us, this is the logical next step along the road to securing sustainable profitability."



The sale of EPCOS' loss-making tantalum capacitors business to KEMET was already closed when operations were transferred in April of this year. In addition, a cooperation agreement signed with TAIYO YUDEN in August will make EPCOS more competitive and broaden its spectrum of ceramic capacitors for the fast-growing automotive electronics market.