The Energyhub systems integrate solar power, energy storage and DC loads into one system with intelligent control and real-time monitoring. NOTE is manufacturing the electronics and complete systems of the Energyhubs.

The demand for Ferroamp's solution has increased significantly in recent times, the company is now expecting a strong increase in demand where the partnership with NOTE is estimated to reach SEK 120 million (EUR 11 millon) in 2023. The manufacturing takes place in NOTE's plant in Norrtälje and higher volumes are expected to be delivered in Q1, a press release from the EMS provider reads.

“We are well positioned to take advantage of the new business opportunities emerging with new technology in the Greentech area. We are very proud and happy about our close collaboration with Ferroamp, which we see as an innovative and expansive company”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President.

Ferroamp has provided further details in its own press release stating that the partnership will double the production rate over the course of six months. The companies will also deepen their cooperation in regards to purchasing and development to meet the challenges prevailing in the global component market.