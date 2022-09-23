Ferroamp to increase production with the help of NOTE
During the first half of 2022, Swedish greentech company Ferroamp increased its sales by 60% and is now in a rapid growth phase. The production of the company's EnergyHub systems has increased by 500% in the last year, and Ferroamp now plans to further quadruple the capacity – a plan where EMS provider NOTE plays an important part.
The Energyhub systems integrate solar power, energy storage and DC loads into one system with intelligent control and real-time monitoring. NOTE is manufacturing the electronics and complete systems of the Energyhubs.
The demand for Ferroamp's solution has increased significantly in recent times, the company is now expecting a strong increase in demand where the partnership with NOTE is estimated to reach SEK 120 million (EUR 11 millon) in 2023. The manufacturing takes place in NOTE's plant in Norrtälje and higher volumes are expected to be delivered in Q1, a press release from the EMS provider reads.
“We are well positioned to take advantage of the new business opportunities emerging with new technology in the Greentech area. We are very proud and happy about our close collaboration with Ferroamp, which we see as an innovative and expansive company”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President.
Ferroamp has provided further details in its own press release stating that the partnership will double the production rate over the course of six months. The companies will also deepen their cooperation in regards to purchasing and development to meet the challenges prevailing in the global component market.
“When electricity prices are soaring at the same time as the electricity system is fundamentally changing, Ferroamp offers property owners the opportunity to take control of their electricity use. Therefore, we are pleased to be able to develop our collaboration with NOTE and increase production,” says Krister Werner, CEO at Ferroamp.