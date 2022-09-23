© Terma

The acquisition will add key competencies to Terma’s space portfolio and increase business opportunities.

“This is an important, strategical acquisition for Terma. Space activities play a vital role in the understanding of our climate and environment and in defense and security matters. We already have a leading niche within select space technologies – including electronics, software solutions and space engineering services – and thanks to this acquisition, we are adding new, important competencies and offerings to foster the EGSE business,” says Jes Munk Hansen, CEO at Terma, in a press release.

The future acquisition covers three main applications namely Payload Testing, Radio Frequency (RF) Sub-system and Power Testing.

“The Atos EGSE activities are fully complementary with our own EGSE activities. As an example, today, both Terma and Atos are providing EGSE solutions to European Space Agency (ESA) missions,” Jes Munk Hansen continues.

Skilled space experts from Atos located in Austria, Romania, and in the Czech Republic will join Terma's teams. Terma will use this opportunity to set up companies in the three countries, thereby enhancing its European footprint. All business activities will continue under the Terma brand.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and work council consultation – the companies expect to close the transaction before March 2023. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.