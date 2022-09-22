© Omron

The third generation of the VT-X750 3D X-ray inspection system is based on ultra-high-speed computed tomography (CT) to guarantee precise and reliable inspection of hidden soldering areas during production. Solder defects such as "head in pillow" or void in BGA, LGA, THT, and other discrete components can be detected much better than with other tomographic methods, a press release reads.

It comes as no secret that automotive applications are demanding increasingly higher quality standards to comply with autonomous drive system control levels 4 and 5 by 2025. As a result, the development of components has become even more sophisticated and powerful – and at the same time, PCBs are becoming smaller and assembly density is increasing.

Due to the complexity of automotive components, the need for automatic and high-quality testing has also increased. With the VT-X750 3D-AXI AVL devices used by Bosch, the inspection can be performed without stopping the assembly. This ensures high speed with better resolution. The CT process provides true 3D data that operators and programmers can also use.

Fault-free processes are the focus of the VT-X750 units, the latest 3D CT AXI technology on the market. While traditional X-ray solutions are limited to the inspection of components such as BGAs, LGAs, or THT, the VT-X750 uses high-speed computed tomography (CT). According to Omron, the technical improvements have enabled enhanced improvements in cycle times by up to 1.5 times faster compared to the company's previous VT-X750 model’s, enabling new VT-X750 to be the first viable in-line CT AXI solution. Added to this are AI functions that reduce programming time and take a lot of effort out of the operator's programming.