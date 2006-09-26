Qimonda and UTAC extend R&D development

UTAC has announced it had completed its first joint research and development collaboration with Qimonda.

Both companies have agreed to extend the R&D initiatives by a further eighteen months and to encompass advanced stacking and Flip Chip technology.



UTAC's joint-development efforts with Qimonda, which started about eighteen months ago, has succeeded in providing innovative multi-chip package solutions with high density of functionality and high performance in reliability and yielded a “toolbox" with a set of design rules, materials and processes that enable fast turnaround for the design and manufacture of innovative multi-chip packages with multiple stacking of very thin large-die semiconductor chips such as high density DRAM and flash memory with the flexibility to handle both center or peripheral bond pads.

