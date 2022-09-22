© BorgWarner

The transaction has an enterprise value of up to RMB 410 million (EUR 58.79 million), of which approximately RMB 267 million (EUR 38.28 million) would be delivered at or soon after closing. Up to RMB 143 million (EUR 20.5 million) could be paid in the form of contingent payments over approximately two years following the closing, a press release reads.

Headquartered in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, SSE’s electrification business supplies patented electric vehicle charging solutions to customers in China and more than 70 other countries. The company has delivered over 50,000 charging points so far.

SSE’s charging and electrification capabilities in China are expected to complement BorgWarner’s existing capabilities in Europe and North America. SSE’s 2022 revenues for the electrification business are expected to be approximately RMB 180 million (EUR 25.8 million).

“This transaction makes good business sense as we continue to bolster our fast-charging capabilities globally,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner, in the press release. “SSE will bring enhanced offerings while supporting Charging Forward, our strategy to accelerate our growth in electrification. We look forward to welcoming their talented team to BorgWarner.”

The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and SSE shareholder approval. The closing is expected in the first quarter 2023.