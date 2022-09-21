© LifeSense

This is part of an agreement where Neways is supporting LifeSense in developing a robust supply chain to deliver over 100,000 products per year from 2023 onwards, a press release reads.

LifeSense is based at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven and has developed Oopsie Heroes, a continence solution for children; or more simply put a smart bedwetting alarm. The device can be fitted on any textile with a wireless connection to an interactive app.

In the partnership, Neways has optimised the electronics layout of key components, enabling far greater levels of production automation. The EMS provider also reviewed and helped upgrade LifeSense’s original design, optimising it for greater product reliability as well as securing product-critical components in the supply chain.

Neways has delivered the first series of 6,000 products; the next step is to ramp up electronics production to over 100,000 products next year – including full life cycle management services.