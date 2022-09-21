© Vianode

The company is investing approximately NOK 2 billion (EUR 195 million) in the new plant, which will provide critical battery materials, and also create new jobs in the region.

The industrial plant at Herøya, Norway, will produce anode graphite for about 20,000 electric vehicles per year by 2024, the company states in a press release. This investment is also said to be the first phase in a larger investment plan.

Plant construction will be carried out in parallel with preparations for a second phase plant, scaled to provide battery materials to 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2030.

“The investment decision marks a historic step for Vianode and its owners and is a recognition of the work put in by both our employees and partners. Based on strong support from owners Elkem, Hydro and Altor, Vianode now has a solid foundation to succeed with building industrial leadership in advanced battery materials with a green footprint,” says Asbjørn Søvik, Vianode’s interim CEO, in the press release.

The company has operated an industrial pilot in Kristiansand, Norway since April 2021 and has ambitions to establish an industrial leadership in advanced battery materials in Europe – and for the global market.

Vianode has been operating since 2021 and has around 60 employees. With this new investment decision, Vianode says it will be recruiting approximately 100 new hires, bringing the total to around 160 by the end of 2023. With a potential investment decision for a second phase plant, this can double to 300 employees by the end of 2026.