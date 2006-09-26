Components excess higher than expected

The excess of components throughout the global supply chains has become higher than expected.

According to iSuppli's report the excess in chip inventory has overstepped expectations and landed in second quarter on about $3.9 billion compared to $3.1 billion as earlier expected. In third quarter the chip inventory excess is expected to be reduced to $2.8 billion. That i still more than the $2.0 billion that iSuppli earlier expected.