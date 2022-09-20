© mailthepic dreamstime.com

The factory in Tamshui, which represents an investment of USD 105 million, offers the company 30,000 square metres of floor space and will be used to mainly produce enterprise-use power supplies, smart power meters and electric power devices, according to a report from DigiTimes.

According to the report, company chairman Jerry Hsu said during the inauguration that the company intends to demolish all the old factory buildings in order to make way for new ones – which will require an investment of USD 146.5 million.