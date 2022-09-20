© Munters General | September 20, 2022
The new factory with its 10,000 square metres of workspace, will mainly produce the dehumidification system Munters DSS Pro, which offers energy-saving features and has been specifically designed to meet the high demands of the battery, pharmaceutical, and food industries. For manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries specifically, a stable and safe climate with very low relative humidity is required.
Munters opens new factory to meet demand from battery producers
To meet the growing demand from the battery producers, Munters is opening a new factory in Hodonin, Czech Republic, for the production of industrial dehumidification systems.
The demand for energy-efficient dehumidification solutions to control the climate in industrial processes is growing. Munters is a supplier of climate solutions to the lithium-ion battery industry.
