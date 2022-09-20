© Munters

The demand for energy-efficient dehumidification solutions to control the climate in industrial processes is growing. Munters is a supplier of climate solutions to the lithium-ion battery industry.

The new factory with its 10,000 square metres of workspace, will mainly produce the dehumidification system Munters DSS Pro, which offers energy-saving features and has been specifically designed to meet the high demands of the battery, pharmaceutical, and food industries. For manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries specifically, a stable and safe climate with very low relative humidity is required.

