© Kimball Electronics via LinkedIn

Kimball says that the expansion of its Poland facility is needed to support its long-term customers as well as to add capacity for new customer growth. The performance of the manufacturing teams at the Poland facility has simply made it necessary to expand.



Kimball’s operations in Poland currently offer the company 15,700 square metres of space. With the expansion, the EMS provider is adding approximately 3,800 square metres to its footprint in Poland.

The expansion is currently expected to be completed in early fiscal 2024.