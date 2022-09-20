© VIA Optronics via Youtube

The company says in a press release that initially the line will be dedicated to an existing automotive EV customer. Camera systems are becoming an increasingly important feature for cars with demand for these systems growing rapidly. These systems remain crucial for advancing autonomous driving by recognising passenger behaviour to block or unlock relevant functions and must be carefully planned and integrated.

“Given the tremendous demand for camera systems, not only in cars, but also in agriculture, construction, and all types of outdoor equipment, this implementation is a major milestone for VIA. As the desire for driver and operator assistance as well as autonomous driving functions grows, camera images need to be precise and vivid with continually improving resolution,” says Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA optronics in the press release.

The CEO continues to state that depending on the design, the cameras produced with the new production equipment will allow for viewing angles ranging up to 180 degrees for a single camera to full 360 degrees surround view in combination.