Valor announces vShare

Valor has announced vShare - a new product lifecycle management toolset that supports DFM collaboration between PCB design and engineering teams across global supply chains.

vShare delivers enhanced communications capabilities into the electronics design and manufacturing process, resulting in faster product innovation and design-to-manufacturing cycles for Valor users.



OEMs and EMS companies already unlock the power of Valor's DFM tools as part of their NPI processes in order to shorten design cycles, eliminate costly revision spins, speed up time to market, and increase manufacturing profit. The role of efficient communication is vital in order to take this process one step further and achieve a successful, optimized DFM process flow that cuts across organizational boundaries.

