Electronics Production | February 18, 2005
Celestica achieve TS16949 cert
Certification supports Celestica’s plans for continued growth in the automotive sector. Certification in Eastern Europe, China and Mexico plants expected in 2005.
Celestica Inc. recently demonstrated its continued focus on serving the automotive market by achieving TS16949 certification at its Valencia, Spain facility. The TS16949 standard is governed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and harmonizes all national and regional automotive standards currently in place. As the only automotive standard in this format, all automotive companies are, or have begun planning to transition to TS 16949:2002.
Chief executive officer Stephen Delaney, a former automotive industry executive, sees this certification as key to Celestica's continued focus on offering world-class electronics manufacturing services to companies in the automotive sector.
“Celestica is committed to delivering best-in-class manufacturing to our customers in the automotive sector,” said Delaney. “In addition to rolling out the TS16949 standard, our global manufacturing network, technology and supply chain expertise, and focus on Lean and Six Sigma allow us to maximize efficiency and reduce costs for our customers.”
“To further demonstrate our commitment to the segment, we have also made significant investments in a dedicated and experienced global team to manage Celestica's automotive business on a world-wide basis,” added Dana Coin, general manager of Celestica's Automotive business. “With the TS16949 certification of our Valencia facility completed, Celestica anticipates achieving certification for three facilities across Eastern Europe, China and Mexico by the end of the second quarter of 2005.”
Celestica currently leverages its OEM heritage and technology leadership to provide a range of value-added manufacturing services for its automotive electronics customers, enabling its tier-one automotive suppliers to focus on their core business functions, while reducing cost and optimizing working capital.
