The Portuguese company has been operating since 1996 and has a turnover of USD 6.2 million. LUSODABEL serves 50 customers and has based its business strategy on long-term relationships. The company is staffed with seven employees and led by Vitoriano Fidalgo.

"The Iberian Peninsula is a key market for ICAPE Group in Europe. In 2019, ICAPE Group opened a Business Unit in Barcelona to manage requests and customers from Spain and Portugal. With the addition of LUSODABEL, located in Lisbon, ICAPE Group will be able to create closer proximity for its customers," says Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group.

LUSODABEL will continue to operate from its offices in Lisbon with its current team, under the new name of ICAPE-LUSODABEL.