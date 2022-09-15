Taiwanese GaN company recieves multi-million investment
Ancora Semiconductor announces the investments of its first capital raising round of NT$ 456M by strategic investors, expected to accelerate the fabless design company's GaN development endeavors.
The capital raising is expected to enable Ancora to increase production capability to serve the growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications. The ultimate goal, the company says, is to maximize GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation and contribute to achieve sustainable development based on energy efficiency.
The company today announced the investments of its first capital raising round of NT$ 456M by strategic investors ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM), Sino-American Silicon (SAS), uPI Semiconductors (uPI), and Delta Electronics Inc. (Delta), a press release reads.
GaN is the future of power electronics with benefits of faster switching frequencies, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption. The ecosystem of GaN technology is evolving rapidly as applications are continuously emerging. We are thrilled to have ROHM, SAS and uPI as our strategic partners and investors. We are also grateful for the commitment by our parent company Delta, a leader in power and thermal management technologies and global provider of smart energy-saving solutions, said Dr. T.K. Shing, president of Ancora Semiconductors, in the press release.
This powerful alliance will enable us to establish an ecosystem with strong partners in substrate materials, IC design, applications and system solutions, to expedite the adoption of GaN technology that promises unprecedented performance value," he added.