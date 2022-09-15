© Ancora Semiconductor

The capital raising is expected to enable Ancora to increase production capability to serve the growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications. The ultimate goal, the company says, is to maximize GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation and contribute to achieve sustainable development based on energy efficiency.

The company today announced the investments of its first capital raising round of NT$ 456M by strategic investors ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM), Sino-American Silicon (SAS), uPI Semiconductors (uPI), and Delta Electronics Inc. (Delta), a press release reads.