© Solidigm

This is the largest semiconductor industry R&D project Greater Sacramento has seen over the last decade, the company states in a press release.

Solidigm is currently working on tenant improvements to the 230,000-square-foot R&D campus and is targeting a move-in date in the first quarter of 2023. The site was chosen for its "ample office and lab space, proximity to where Solidigm’s workforce lives, availability of public transportation, nearby amenities and the ability to expand to accommodate a growing workforce".

As a global leader in data memory storage, Solidigm brings its research and development to Rancho Cordova at a critical time for our national supply chain and at a moment when we need more U.S. investment in the essential technologies of the future, said Congressman Ami Bera,m in the press release. And regionally, the benefits of this—the largest high-wage jobs economic development project our region has ever seen—brings considerable investment and opportunities that will benefit the Greater Sacramento region and its residents.

Solidigm is pleased to bring innovation and jobs to Rancho Cordova and the Greater Sacramento area, known for its highly skilled workforce and spirit of inventiveness, said Solidigm CEO, Rob Crooke in the press release. We look forward to investing in and supporting the area’s economic growth and community through jobs, partnerships, and volunteerism.

Solidigm launched as a U.S.-based subsidiary of memory chip makes SK hynix on December 29, 2021, following an October 2020 agreement by SK hynix to acquire Intel's NAND and SSD business for $9 billion.