The new facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, suited for public charging, school buses, and fleets, a press release reads.

The operation builds on ABB E-mobility’s existing US manufacturing operations which produce transit bus chargers that range from 150kW to 450kW. This expansion will increase responsiveness to US market demand, create a more efficient localized supply chain, and reduce delivery lead times.