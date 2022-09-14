© HIPA

According to the agreement, CATL will deliver the new cylindrical battery cells – which come with a standard diameter of 46 millimeters and will be produced at two of CATL's future battery plants in China and Europe, each with an annual capacity of up to 20 GWh dedicated – to BMW Group.

This means that the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology used in the NEUE KLASSE will be powered by CATAL cells.

CATL says in a press release that it will primarily utilise renewable energies and secondary materials for the production of battery cells. Cobalt and lithium used for the new generation of battery cells will be sourced from certified mines.