In a blog post on the company website, Kitron says that the 8,000 square metre manufacturing facility in Poland is now run by a team of 200 professionals – and the site is gradually ramping up its activity and expanding capacity to meet the increasing demand.

A lot has happened in three years' time, as pointed out by the company. Kitron first broke ground on the facility in early February 2019 and it didn’t take long until production actually kicked off. Machines started running in early September 2019 and Kitron made its first shipment from the facility to its customer Cellmax Technologies in Sweden on the 18th of October 2019. All and all it took the EMS provider just 252 days – from groundbreaking – to be able to start sending out shipments.

In the blog post, Kitron says that it keeps perusing to improve its processes. So far, the company has achieved three ISO certifications at the Polish site; ISO 9001 (for Quality Management systems), ISO 14001 (for Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 13485 (for Medical Devices).