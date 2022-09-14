© Altus

To meet the company’s growing PCB break out requirements, the choice ultimately landed on a Cencorp 1300 SR milling platform, a modular platform that enables high accuracy production and increases Axioms overall milling capabilities.

“Our current Cencorp router capability is very accurate to within 0.20mm tolerance and so adding another SR1300 was a no brainer to reduce single point of failure risk. For most of our customers this tolerance is sufficient, but some of our military customers require even tighter tolerances on certain products and we see this trend continuing,” says Chris Nye, Axiom Managing Director, in a press release.

Adding to the Axiom also invested in a LPKF Cutting Master, an advanced laser depanelling system. Laser-based depaneling technology is essential in the manufacture of intricate and complex PCBs with tight tolerances, products that require stress free break out, flexi PCBS, or those composed of unusual substrates.

“Laser depanelling gives us an impressive 0.02 mm capability,” explains Chris Nye in the press release. “Because we manufacture very delicate products, laser depanelling helps to guarantee there are no shocks to the PCB or devices. This is a great advantage to have on our side for future business.

He continues to explain that the machine gives provides the company with very accurate and precise depanelling, and ensures that the products are not put at risk.